Delhi court issues summon to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after taking cognizance of chargesheet

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Friday issued summon to MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after taking cognizance of the chargesheet against him in a sexual harassment case.

The court has issued summon to Singh and Vinod Tomar, another accused in the case, for July 18.

Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar on June 15. This case was registered on a complaint lodged by women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal issued summons to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar after taking cognizance of the charge sheet.

The summons have been issued through Station House Officer (SHO), Connaught Place.

A short date has been given as the address of both accused persons is in Delhi, the judge said.

Delhi police had filed a charge sheet on June 15 against Singh and Tomar in a case related to sexual harassment alleged by women wrestlers.

The chargesheet has been filed under sections 354, 354D, 345A & 506 (1) of IPC, said Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava.

In the wrestlers' matter, two FIRs were registered against Brij Bhushan Singh on the basis of the wrestlers' complaints.

One was registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a cancellation report has been filed in the case of a minor wrestler. The second FIR was filed on the complaint of several wrestlers.

In Patiala House Court, Delhi Police filed a cancellation report, citing a lack of evidence, on the POCSO matter.

Delhi Police on June 15 filed a report recommending the cancellation of the POCSO case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharana Singh. This comes after the minor, who had accused the WFI chief of sexual harassment changed her statement. There was no collaborative evidence in the case, Delhi Police said.

In both matters, Delhi Police officials had said that in the FIR registered by the wrestlers, after completion of investigation, we are filing a chargesheet for the offences under sections 354, 354A, 354D IPC against accused Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and for offences under sections109/ 354/354A/506 IPC against accused Vinod Tomar before the Rouse Avenue Court, said Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police.

In the POCSO matter, after completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself, added Delhi police.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had told protesting wrestlers during his talks with them that the chargesheet in the case will be filed by June 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor