Delhi court seeks status report on plea by man seeking court-monitored probe into son's death

A Delhi Court has directed the city police to file a further status report on a plea seeking court-monitored probe in the death of a railway contractor. The plea has been filed by the father of the 25-year-old deceased man.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mansi Malik of Rohini Court directed the Delhi police to file a further status report. The Court has also directed the Investigation Officer (IO) to contact the father of the deceased Rohit. The matter has been listed for August 30 for further hearing.

During the hearing, police filed a status report on the application. The report stated that on July 25, five persons were produced before the court. The consent for their polygraph test was taken.

The Delhi police also apprised the court that on the night of the incident the deceased had consumed liquor at a bar in Rohini and then he went to a friend's house where the alleged incident occurred.

Advocate Amit Kumar, counsel of the father of the deceased, submitted that the police have not taken into consideration the WhatsApp chat, screenshot and call record of Rohit's phone which are with them.

The application filed in the court said that Rohit was allegedly murdered on July 17 and the police lodged an FIR under section 302 (Murder) IPC. His body was found in Rohini Sector 8. The applicant also submitted that no one has been arrested by the police even after nine days of the incident.

The counsel for the applicant submitted that the deceased belonged to Scheduled Caste community and was in love relation with a girl of another caste. This fact was known to both families. It was also submitted that the deceased was introduced to the girl by one of their common friends and he wanted to marry her but she declined the marriage proposal because of the caste factor. Due to this the deceased was depressed and disturbed.

It was argued that the deceased continuously kept talking on his phone to his friend. His friend always used to make WhatsApp calls only. On the day of the incident, the deceased went outside after receiving a call from his friend. He was taken to the flat of another friend. Later police found his body near the same building. The Delhi police also apprised the court that an investigation is in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

