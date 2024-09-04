Delhi Crime: 15-Year-Old Stabs Shop Owner in Jagatpuri to Avenge Mother's Death

A 15-year-old boy stabbed a shopkeeper to death to avenge his mother's death. The incident took place in Delhi's Jagatpuri area on Tuesday night (September 3). The teenager had been waiting for an opportunity to kill Kapil.

Two months ago, the teenager's mother died due to electrocution at Kapil's shop, leading the boy to suspect foul play. On Monday evening, he lay in wait with a knife in hand. When Kapil came into view, the attack was swift and merciless.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Monday near Vikas Marg. The shopkeeper, Kapil, had been riding his scooter when he was ambushed. Kapil, a resident of Jagatpuri, lived with his family, which included his parents and other relatives. His wife had left him a few months ago and sought solace in Nepal. Kapil was the proprietor of a thriving momo shop in Jagatpuri and was on his way to Preet Vihar that night to attend to some business matters.

"Late last night we received information that a person is admitted in Hedgewar Hospital with a knife injury and his condition is very critical. He died due to excessive bleeding, he has been identified as 35-year-old Kapil, a resident of Jagatpuri. We registered a murder case and started investigation, then based on local intelligence and other information we caught a minor, who told us that his mother had died a month ago, his family suspected that Kapil was responsible for his mother's death, to take revenge they stabbed Kapil to death," said East Delhi DCP Apoorva Gupta.

As he neared the Preet Vihar metro station, the teenager ambushed Kapil and attacked him with pent-up fury. Kapil made a desperate attempt to flee, but the boy chased him down.