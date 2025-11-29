Delhi Crime: 27-Year-Old Shot Dead Before Birthday Celebration in Shahdara

A 27-year-old Gagan was shot dead near his residence in Delhi's Shashdara on Friday night, November 28. The incident occurred just before his birthday celebration at midnight. Gagan was survived by his wife, father, and a 10-day-old son.

Gagan's father told the news agency PTI that when Gagan came downstairs, he told him that he is going to meet a friend. After some time, his father heard the sound of a gunshot and ran outside to see.

Delhi: In Shahdara, 27-year-old Gagan was shot dead near his home before his birthday celebrations. Police, including the DCP, SHOs, and forensic teams, reached the scene, and the body was taken to GDP Hospital. According to his father, Gagan was meeting a friend when he was shot… pic.twitter.com/HTpRDrEBi4 — IANS (@ians_india) November 29, 2025

"A boy was firing... My daughter-in-law asked me to go and check. When I reached there, his scooter was parked and my son was lying on the ground," Gagan's father, Ravi Kumar narrated the incident.

The attacker fired two additional rounds into the air after the fatal shot. “He had been shot at the back of his head. He was shot deceitfully. This incident happened around 9 pm. The police arrived around 9.30 pm... We have been told that one person has been caught," Ravi Kumar said.

Gagan was rushed to GTB (Guru Teg Bahadur) Hospital, where he was declared dead. Police are actively investigating the case, reviewing nearby CCTV footage, and questioning locals to piece together the events leading to the murder.