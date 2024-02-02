Delhi Crime Branch Team Arrives At Arvind Kejriwal's Residence To Serve Notice

A team from Delhi Police's Crime Branch visited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Friday evening to deliver a notice regarding his claims of bribery attempts on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs. However, the Chief Minister's Office reported that the crime branch officers returned without handing over the notice.

According to reports, this move by the Crime Branch follows a meeting between a BJP delegation and the Commissioner of Police, where the BJP sought an inquiry into Kejriwal's "misleading allegation of BJP luring AAP MLAs." The BJP delegation requested an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

During a recent press conference, Delhi Minister Atishi accused the BJP of offering Rs 25 crore to each of seven AAP MLAs to leave the party, accompanied by threats to destabilize the Kejriwal government. Atishi claimed to possess a recording of an individual who allegedly contacted one of the AAP MLAs, promising to reveal it later.

In a social media post, Kejriwal asserted that seven AAP MLAs had been approached by "them," referring to the BJP. He warned of a potential arrest and claimed that the MLAs were offered Rs 25 crore each and a BJP ticket to contest elections after the hypothetical fall of the Delhi government. Kejriwal emphasized that all seven AAP MLAs rejected the offers.

However, the Delhi BJP dismissed these allegations and challenged AAP to disclose the names of the contacted MLAs and those making the offers. Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana accused AAP of attempting to divert attention from Kejriwal's evasion of Enforcement Directorate summons related to the liquor scam investigation.