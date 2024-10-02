Delhi Customs Seize 26 Concealed iPhone 16 Pro Max from Woman Passenger at International Airport

Customs officials at the Delhi international airport reported the seizure of 26 recently-launched iPhone 16 Pro Max devices from a woman passenger. The woman had hidden the high-tech phones inside her vanity bag, carefully wrapped in tissue paper. The Pro Max is the flagship model of the iPhone 16 series.

The phones, attempted to have been smuggled into the country, are estimated to worth over Rs 37 lakh.