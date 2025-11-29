Delhi Demolition Drive: DMC Razes Illegal Constructions and RSS Office in Karol Bagh

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) on Saturday morning, November 29, carried out a demolition drive to raze illegal constructions near Jhandewalan Temple in Karol Bagh. According to the news agency IANS, anti-encroachment bulldozers in the presence of heavy security by the Delhi Police.

The plots had been vacated in advance after serving notices to tenants to evacuate their houses, which were built on government land illegally. The office of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) situated in Karol was also razed by DMC officials.

Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation conducts demolition drive targeting illegal constructions near Jhandewalan Temple and the RSS office in Karol Bagh; plots had been vacated in advance.

A video shared by the news agency ANI shows some women residents in the area crying and pleading to officials during the demolition drive. It can be seen that JCBs and trucks are at the site, demolishing illegal structures.