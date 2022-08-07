Delhi: Drug supplier MBA graduate arrested after jumping parole

New Delhi, Aug 7 The Anti-Narcotic Task Force of the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Sunday said that they have arrested a drug supplier who had jumped his parole and was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head.

Deputy Commissioner of Police K.P.S. Malhotra said that the accused was identified as Anumulagundam Somashekhar, an MBA in business administration. He was held from Tamil Nadu following a tip off received by Inspector Rakesh Duhan.

"It was learnt from technical surveillance and manual inputs that he had changed his address from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu and had been residing there clandestinely. A trap was laid, and a raid was conducted. Somasekhar was rearrested from the Mookandpalli area, Hosur, Tamil Nadu. He was produced before the local Jurisdictional Magistrate, Hosur, Tamil Nadu and his five days Transit remand was obtained. After coming to Delhi he was produced before the concerned court and the court ordered to send him in judicial custody," the police said.

The accused has done Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Hyderabad. In 2004, he fell in bad company and got involved in drug trafficking.

"Taking forward the drive against the parole jumpers, we nabbed the accused Somasekhar, who was at large. He had been convicted in an NDPS Act case of PS Crime Branch. He had jumped the parole granted by the Delhi High Court. He was scheduled to surrender in the Jail on March 28, but he didn't turn up and went on a run. A reward of Rs 1 Lakh was declared on his arrest," the police said.

The official said that he had spent six years in custody and on his request his sentence was suspended for a period of three months by the High Court of Delhi, but after expiry of the said period, he did not surrender himself before the jail authorities and jumped the parole. He had been evading arrest intentionally and was not traceable since then.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor