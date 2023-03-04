Delhi: DTC bus crashes into Christian cemetery, damages wall

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus on Saturday ran into the compound wall of christian cemetery at Delhi's Prithviraj Road area and damaged the wall and graves, the police said.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning at 6:50 am, police said.

So far, no casualty or injury to anyone has been reported in the incident, police said.

The exact reason behind the accudent was not clear.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

