Delhi: 20-Year-Old E-Rickshaw Driver Shot Dead in Gandhi Nagar Area by Two Unknown Men

A 20-year-old e-rickshaw driver was shot in the Gandhi Nagar area of Delhi and died during treatment on Saturday, November 2. The incident took place around 7.15 pm in the evening of Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Sufiyan, lived in the Sonia Gandhi Camp slum area in Gandhi Nagar and used to run an e-rickshaw. The police said that two boys who shot have been identified, and a search operation is being carried out to nab the accused.

#WATCH | Delhi | DCP Shahdara, Prashant Gautam says, "Today, we received a call in the Gandhi Nagar area around 7:15 in the evening that a person has been shot and has succumbed to bullet injuries. Upon reaching the spot, the person who died has been identified. His name has been… pic.twitter.com/8mBpJgV6Tz — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2024

Also Read | Pappu Yadav Death Threat: Delhi Man Arrested For Threatening Purnea MP, Has No Link With Any Gang.

Visuals From Crime Area

Delhi: Gunfire erupted in the Shahdara district under the Gandhi Nagar police station, resulting in the death of 20-year-old Sufiyan, who was shot. It is reported that Sufiyan was an e-rickshaw driver. Present at the scene were DCP Prashant Gautam and senior officials pic.twitter.com/RZmAytO8w1 — IANS (@ians_india) November 2, 2024

"We have also got the names of the 2 boys who carried out this incident. We have formed a police team and will soon catch them. We found 4 empty cartridges from the spot," Shahdara DCP Prashant Gautam said.