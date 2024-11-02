Delhi: 20-Year-Old E-Rickshaw Driver Shot Dead in Gandhi Nagar Area by Two Unknown Men

Published: November 2, 2024

Delhi: 20-Year-Old E-Rickshaw Driver Shot Dead in Gandhi Nagar Area by Two Unknown Men

A 20-year-old e-rickshaw driver was shot in the Gandhi Nagar area of Delhi and died during treatment on Saturday, November 2. The incident took place around 7.15 pm in the evening of Saturday. 

The deceased, identified as Sufiyan, lived in the Sonia Gandhi Camp slum area in Gandhi Nagar and used to run an e-rickshaw. The police said that two boys who shot have been identified, and a search operation is being carried out to nab the accused. 

Visuals From Crime Area

"We have also got the names of the 2 boys who carried out this incident. We have formed a police team and will soon catch them. We found 4 empty cartridges from the spot," Shahdara DCP Prashant Gautam said.

