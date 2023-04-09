Delhi Education Minister Atishi starts 'Degree Dikhao Abhiyan'; urges BJP leaders to show their degrees

New Delhi [India], April 9 : Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Sunday started a 'Degree Dikhao Abhiyan' (Degree-showing campaign) by showing her three degrees and urged all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to show their degrees.

"I have done BA from DU and two master's degrees from Oxford University, I am presenting these three degrees in front of the country and I am appealing to all the leaders of the country, especially the senior BJP leaders to show their degrees," addressing a press conference Atishi said.

"From today onwards we are starting 'Degree Dikhao Abhiyan' (Degree-showing campaign) and from today onwards all our leaders will show their degrees every day, I am starting the campaign by showing my three degrees," she said.

She further said, "Today, if someone goes to our university, they will proudly show our degree then why Gujarat University is having a problem in showing the Prime Minister's degree?"

If PM Modi has studied at their university then they should have named the entire political science department after the Prime Minister, she added.

Earlier on March 24, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raised questions on PM Modi's education qualification and said never in its history did India have a PM, who is only a 12th pass. He is incapable of running the government and lets his ego guide his actions.

On March 31, the Gujarat High Court set aside the Chief Information Commission (CIC) order and ruled that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) need not furnish the degree and post-graduate degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The single-judge bench of Justice Biren Vaishnav set aside the order of the CIC directing the public information officer (PIO) of PMO, Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of PM Modi's graduation and post-graduation degrees.

The bench was hearing an appeal filed by Gujarat University challenging the CIC order.

The High Court also imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of the certificate of the Prime Minister's degree.

After Gujarat HC imposed a cost on Delhi CM in connection with the case related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications he hit out at Gujarat HC and said, "illiterate or less educated PM" is very dangerous for the country.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi CM said, "Doesn't the country even have the right to know how much their PM has studied? He vehemently opposed showing off his degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening? Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country."

Delhi CM has been launching continuous attacks on BJP, questioning the "educational qualification" of PM Modi.

