Delhi Education Minister Atishi takes stock of preparations at Delhi Sports School

New Delhi [India], April 12 : Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Wednesday visited the Delhi Sports School, which is set to open its doors to students in July, and took stock of all the preparations.

During the visit, Atishi also inspected the facilities on campus and directed the officials to complete the final stage of work as soon as possible.

The Education minister said, "Through Delhi Sports School, which is operated by Delhi Sports University, our aim is to nurture young sports talents and prepare them for international competitions by providing them with world-class facilities. It is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision to make Delhi a Sports Capital, and the Delhi Sports University will play an important role in fulfilling this vision."

"Education and sports have always been considered separately and sports were considered as just an option. This is the reason why, despite having such a large population, we lag behind in the medal tally at the Olympics. The Kejriwal Government is working to change this perception and trying to create an environment through Delhi Sports University and Delhi Sports School where the athletes' sport is their education, and every citizen of the country can proudly say that sports are also a form of education," she added.

The school will start from this session for classes 6-9, for which students are being selected through talent scouting.

Speaking about the same, the Education minister said, "In this school, sports talents from across the country will be included, and will be prepared to win medals for the country at the international level. They will be provided with excellent sports facilities and world-class training."

"To ensure the same, Delhi Sports University has also collaborated with international institutions, under which coaches from Universities abroad will provide training to children. This school will provide training facilities for 10 Olympic sports," she added.

Atishi said, "The school will prepare the students for international-level competitions from a very young age. They will be provided with all the state-of-the-art facilities at the campus that will take them closer to winning medals for the country."

Students enrolled at Delhi Sports School will be trained under the guidance of specialised coaches and will be assessed continuously on their sports training and performance.

The school will be bringing in former international athletes and acclaimed coaches to provide the best coaching to the students of the school.

Apart from world-class sports coaching and facilities, the school will have a sports science centre and an athlete monitoring system to enhance sports performance through scientific means.

This co-educational school for classes 6-12, will be fully residential and will provide separate accommodation facilities for boys and girls.

The aim of this school will be to produce sports champions while also ensuring their overall development through a specialised and customised sports-integrated curriculum.

The school will provide professional training facilities for 10 identified Olympic sports- archery, athletics, badminton, shooting, weightlifting, wrestling, boxing, swimming, table tennis and lawn tennis.

