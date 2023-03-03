Delhi: Eight injured, around 200 shanties gutted in fire

New Delhi, March 3 Around 200 shanties were gutted and eight people sustained minor injuries after a massive fire broke out in a slum cluster at Delhi's Sultanpuri area, said a fire department official on Friday.

According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a blaze in jhuggi at Sultanpuri wali Gali in Pooth Kalan area was received around 12:013 a.m.

"A total of 21 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the fire was under control by 4:19 a.m.," said the DFS chief.

