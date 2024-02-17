Delhi: Eight Injured as Temporary Structure Collapses Near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Gate
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 17, 2024 12:17 PM2024-02-17T12:17:48+5:302024-02-17T12:18:16+5:30
Delhi Police reported that at least eight individuals sustained injuries following the collapse of a temporary stage near the entrance of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
The incident occurred during ongoing work in the lawn area adjacent to Gate No. 2 of the stadium. Authorities stated that a portion of the structure collapsed, prompting the dispatch of a police fire team to the site.
#WATCH दिल्ली | पुलिस का कहना है कि जवाहरलाल नेहरू स्टेडियम के गेट नंबर 2 के पास स्थापित एक अस्थायी संरचना गिरने से 8 से अधिक लोग घायल हो गए। अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है। pic.twitter.com/vymbdKsGey— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 17, 2024
While there is currently no information regarding any severe injuries, police confirmed that a search operation is underway at the location.