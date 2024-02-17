Delhi: Eight Injured as Temporary Structure Collapses Near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Gate

Delhi Police reported that at least eight individuals sustained injuries following the collapse of a temporary stage near the entrance of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The incident occurred during ongoing work in the lawn area adjacent to Gate No. 2 of the stadium. Authorities stated that a portion of the structure collapsed, prompting the dispatch of a police fire team to the site.

While there is currently no information regarding any severe injuries, police confirmed that a search operation is underway at the location.