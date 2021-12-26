Delhi: Event on Ambedkar's life postponed after rise in COVID cases

In wake of a surge in COVID cases, the Delhi government has postponed the event on the life of Dr BR Ambedkar scheduled on January 5 till an undefined date.

The event was scheduled to be organized at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Delhi government had planned a grand show on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar from January 5, in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, this show is being postponed in light of rising COVID cases. We shall announce a new date as soon as the situation improves."

The Delhi government had planned musical plays on the life of Dr BR Ambedkar. A total of 50 shows were planned from January 5, 2022.

Delhi reported 249 COVID cases on Saturday, which is the highest single-day spike since June 13, said the health bulletin of the union territory.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 79 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital so far.

The positivity rate is at 0.43 per cent, which is the highest since June 9.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, Delhi has reported 14,43,062 COVID cases so far including 934 active cases. The national capital also reported one death in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 25,104.

( With inputs from ANI )

