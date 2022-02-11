Delhi: Ex-Bureaucrat's son held in hit-and-run case

New Delhi, Feb 11 Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old man, son of a retired Joint Secretary in the Petroleum Ministry, in the south Delhi hit-and-run case in which a man was injured and hospitalised after being hit by a car, an official said here on Friday.

The accused, identified as Raj Sunderam, 27, a law student, was arrested from Gurugram.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi) Benita Mary Jaiker said on February 8, Wednesday, an information regarding a hit-and-run incident near Greater Kailash was received.

The DCP said that a legal action was also taken against the father of the accused, a former Joint Secretary in the Petroleum Ministry.

"He was bound down under Section 212 of the IPC and later released as per law," the police officer said.

The accused, driving a mustard colour Volkswagen car at a high speed, hit a man named Anand Vijay Mandelia, 37, and dragged him on the bonnet of the car for a while after which the accused fled the spot.

The injured was immediately rushed to Max Hospital for treatment. His condition is now said to be stable.

According to the FIR accessed by , the victim was dragged for almost 100 metres while he was atop the bonnet of the car.

"After driving for at least 100 metres, the driver forcefully applied brakes and the victim Mandelia fell down," the FIR read.

The man had suffered grievous injuries on his head, hands and had lost consciousness.

During the course of investigation, the police found and seized the vehicle involved in the accident and conducted raids at all possible hideouts of the accused.

A crime team also visited the spot of the incident and took all crucial evidence from the spot.

During one such raid on Friday, the accused was arrested outside Le Meridien Hotel, Gurugram.

Earlier before the arrest of Sunderam, the police had booked him under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Greater Kailash police station.

However, later, sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 307 (attempt to murder) and 212 (harbouring offender) were added to the FIR.

