Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Opposes Arvind Kejriwal’s Interim Bail Plea in Court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opposed an application submitted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to a court in the ongoing money laundering case concerning the purported Delhi excise policy scam.

Before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, the probe agency asserted that Kejriwal had concealed facts and provided false information, including regarding his health. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Enforcement Directorate, informed the court that Kejriwal had also made deceptive statements during a press conference on Friday, claiming he would surrender on June 2.

The court was hearing an application moved by Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), seeking interim bail for a week on health grounds. The chief minister was earlier granted interim bail by the Supreme Court and it ends on June 1.