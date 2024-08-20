Delhi Excise Policy Case: Supreme Court to Hear K Kavitha's Bail Pleas on August 27

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear BRS leader K Kavitha's bail petitions on August 27. The pleas are related to cases filed by the CBI and ED concerning the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

SC to hear on Aug 27 BRS leader K Kavitha's bail pleas in CBI, ED cases linked to alleged Delhi excise policy scam — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2024

Kavitha was arrested on March 15, 2024, in connection with the Delhi liquor scam and has been in judicial remand since then. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) first opened the case and conducted preliminary investigations. Following this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a more in-depth investigation based on the CBI's FIR. Kavitha was apprehended at her residence in Banjara Hills by the ED, and subsequently by the CBI, on April 11, 2024.

Also Read| Delhi Rains: Heavy Downpour Lashes National Capital, Waterlogging Reported (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, a Delhi court last week extended till September 2 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader K Kavitha and others in the money-laundering case related to the alleged scam.