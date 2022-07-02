Delhi: Fake call centre busted; 12 held

New Delhi, July 2 At least 12 people have been arrested in the national capital for allegedly running a fake call centre and duping the citizens of the US on the pretext of redeeming gift cards, the police said on Saturday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Adarsh, Naveen, Pradeep, Md. Saifuddin, Nitin, Praveen Chauhan, Rahul, Brijesh, Sahiba Khatun a.k.a. Twinkle, Abha, Monika and Mohit Verma.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Pawan Kumar said an information was received in Neb Sarai police station that a call centre duping citizens was operating at IGNOU Road, Neb Sarai.

Accordingly, a team was constituted which laid a trap near Balhara Hospital, IGNOU Road, Neb Sarai.

"A raid was conducted and it was found that a set-up of computers and accessories were installed in the premises. Several persons were receiving the calls and were engaged in communicating with the people. They were impersonating themselves as Amazon representatives," the police officer said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor