Delhi: Fine imposed on two liquor shops for COVID-19 protocol violation

Seelampur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sharat Kumar on Friday imposed fines of Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively on two liquor shops situated at Bhajanpura service road and Khajuri Chowk respectively for violation of COVID-19 protocols.

Fines were imposed because of heavy crowds at the shops and violation of other COVID-19 protocols, as per Kumar.

The fine was collected from the shops on the spot. Both shops were given a warning regarding adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor