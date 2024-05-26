Delhi Fire: 13 Rescued from Blaze at Shahdara Residential Building

Late on Saturday night, a fire broke out in a residential building in Azad Nagar West, located in the Shahdara area of Delhi, police reported. Upon receiving the information, firefighters promptly rushed to the scene, rescuing 13 people and transporting them to a hospital. The Delhi Fire Service control room received a call at 2:35 am, alerting them to the fire inside the house. "A total of five fire brigade vehicles were dispatched from our nearest stations, and our officials commenced firefighting and rescue operations," said Fire Officer Rajendra Atwal.

He added, "There is only one exit here, and that is the biggest problem in these buildings. People couldn't get out due to the heat and smoke. We have rescued 13 people and shifted them to a hospital."

Earlier that same night, a significant fire broke out at a New Born Baby Care Hospital in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar, police said. Upon receiving the alert, police officials and firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze. According to a fire officer, the fire was completely doused, and 11 newborns were rescued and transferred to another hospital.

Also Read: Sizzling Rajasthan: Phalodi hottest in country at 50-degree C

Fire Officer Rajesh reported, "At 11:32 pm, the Fire Service Control Room received information about a fire at a hospital. A total of 16 fire tenders reached the spot, and the fire was completely extinguished. Two buildings were affected: the hospital building and two floors of a residential building on the right side also caught fire. We rescued 11-12 people and took them to the hospital. Further details will be shared later." Both incidents highlight the prompt response of the fire services and their efforts to save lives amidst challenging conditions.