Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Rani Garden Slums, Eight Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in the slums of Rani Garden, Geeta Colony, early Thursday morning, sparking panic in the densely populated area. According to officials, the blaze originated in a scrap warehouse around 1:05 AM, prompting the deployment of eight fire tenders. Fire Officer Yashwant Sinha stated that firefighting efforts were underway and that the flames had spread across nearly 15 to 20 slum dwellings. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and officials are still assessing the extent of the damage. Further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Yashwant Sinha says, "A call was received at 1.05 AM. Information was received about a fire breaking out in the slums of Rani Garden, Geeta Colony. Efforts are underway to control the fire. 8 fire trucks are present at the scene. There is no information about any casualties. There are 15-20 slums and the fire broke out in a scrap warehouse. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained."

Delhi: A fire broke out at a warehouse in Rani Garden, Shahdara. Eight fire engines controlled the blaze, which was reported to the Fire Control Room at 1:50 AM and brought under control shortly thereafter pic.twitter.com/r6KGP8etk0 — IANS (@ians_india) October 23, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire officer Yashwant Sinha says, "A call was received at 1.05 AM. Information was received about a fire breaking out in the slums of Rani Garden, Geeta Colony. Efforts are underway to control the fire. 8 fire trucks are present at the scene. There is no… https://t.co/NzJVnEDApcpic.twitter.com/trHldzv6yG — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

In a separate incident, a sudden fire erupted in a residential complex in Shakti Khand 2, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, near Friends Avenue on Tuesday night, sending shockwaves through the locality. The blaze began in a temporary structure on a flat’s balcony but was swiftly brought under control within 45 minutes by fire tenders from the Vaishali Fire Station. Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar confirmed that a few residents were trapped initially but safely evacuated. He added that no injuries were reported, and prompt action prevented the fire from spreading further.