Delhi: Fire breaks out at Mangolpuri shoe factory

By ANI | Published: December 27, 2021 11:38 AM2021-12-27T11:38:55+5:302021-12-27T11:50:02+5:30

A fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Monday, informed fire officials.

Around 20 fire tenders have been rushed to the site to douse the fire.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details of the mishap are awaited.

