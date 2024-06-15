Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Shop in Vasant Vihar, No Casualties Reported (Watch)

A fire broke out in a shop in C-Block, Vasant Vihar, but the situation is now under control. Fire tenders are present at the scene, and there are no reported casualties.

#WATCH | Delhi | Fire breaks out in a shop in C-Block, Vasant Vihar; Situation under control, fire tenders present on the spot; no casualties pic.twitter.com/QMQvfdh9Wg — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2024

In another incident on Thursday, June 13, a massive fire broke out in the Marwadi Katra area of Chandni Chowk in Delhi. Upon receiving the information, 14 fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene and are currently engaged in extinguishing the blaze.