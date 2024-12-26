Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Moving Bus Near Government School in Badarpur (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 26, 2024 10:22 AM2024-12-26T10:22:14+5:302024-12-26T10:22:26+5:30

A fire broke out in a moving bus near a government school in the Molarband area of Delhi's Badarpur ...

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Moving Bus Near Government School in Badarpur (Watch Video) | Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Moving Bus Near Government School in Badarpur (Watch Video)

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Moving Bus Near Government School in Badarpur (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in a moving bus near a government school in the Molarband area of Delhi's Badarpur on Thursday morning, December 26. According to the information, the incident occurred when a private bus was going for a wedding procession. No injuries or loss of life were reported in the fire incident.

Private Bus Englufed in Blaze

A video shared by the news agency PTI shows a sky-blue colour bus engulfed in a massive blaze near the school gate. 

Open in app
Tags :Delhi FireDelhi Fire ServicedelhiGovernment SchoolMolarband extensionBadarpur