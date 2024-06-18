Delhi: Fire Engulfs Three-Storey Factory in Raghubar Pura (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a three-storey factory in Delhi's Raghubar Pura, specifically Lane number 6 in Shahdara. Six fire tenders have been deployed to the scene, and firefighting operations are currently underway.

Watch:

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out in a three-storey factory in Raghubar Pura, Lane number 6 of Shahdara. Six fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/UFsxrVqulL — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2024

On Monday afternoon, a major fire broke out at a wedding pandal in Delhi's Shastri Park, as reported by officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). Although the pandal suffered considerable damage, there were no reported injuries in the incident, which was reported around 2:51 PM. Eight fire tenders were dispatched to the scene and successfully extinguished the blaze within an hour.

