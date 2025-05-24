Delhi Fire: Factory Collapses Following Major Explosion in Bawana Industrial Area; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in a factory located in the Bawana Industrial Area on Friday, triggering a large-scale emergency response. Around 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot as thick plumes of smoke engulfed the area, creating panic among workers and local residents. According to initial reports, the blaze was preceded by a powerful explosion, which is suspected to have caused a sudden collapse of the factory's structure. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast, though the exact reason remains unconfirmed at this time.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud bang followed by flames rapidly spreading through the premises. “There was a loud explosion, and then the entire structure seemed to come down within minutes,” said a local worker, who managed to escape in time. Delhi Fire Services and local authorities have cordoned off the area