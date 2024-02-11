Delhi Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts at Shoe Factory in Alipur; Fire Tenders at the Spot – Video

A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in the Alipur area of Delhi on Sunday, February 11. Several fire tenders have reached the spot to extinguish the fire. As of now, no casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited.

Fire in Delhi:

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a shoe factory in Alipur area in Delhi. Several fire tenders have reached the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/UwcUKyGZ7s — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, clouds of black smoke can be seen billowing from the site. Fire brigades are making efforts to douse the flames.