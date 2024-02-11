Delhi Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts at Shoe Factory in Alipur; Fire Tenders at the Spot – Video

February 11, 2024

A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in the Alipur area of Delhi on Sunday, February 11. ...

A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in the Alipur area of Delhi on Sunday, February 11. Several fire tenders have reached the spot to extinguish the fire. As of now, no casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited.

Fire in Delhi:

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, clouds of black smoke can be seen billowing from the site. Fire brigades are making efforts to douse the flames.

