Delhi Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts in Chandni Chowk, 14 Fire Brigades at the Spot (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in the Marwadi Katra area of ​​Chandni Chowk in Delhi on Thursday evening, June 13. As soon as the information about the blaze was received, 14 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and are engaged in extinguishing the fire.

According to the reports, the fire incident occurred around 5 PM on Thursday. There are no injuries or casualties reported.

Visuals From the Spot

#WATCH दिल्ली के चांदनी चौक के नई सड़क इलाके में आज शाम भीषण आग लग गई। आग लगने की सूचना मिलते ही दमकल विभाग की 14 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंच गई और आग बुझाने में जुटी हुई हैं।



(वीडियो सोर्स- नवीन निश्चल) pic.twitter.com/IuGxL8VKji — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) June 13, 2024

Further details are awaited