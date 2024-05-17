Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Banquet Hall Near Kalkaji Metro Station, Visuals Surface

A massive fire broke out at a banquet hall near Kalkaji metro station on Frida, ANI reported. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported thus far. According to reports, the Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the fire at the banquet hall near Kalkaji Metro Station at 6:56 pm. In response, seven fire tenders were swiftly deployed to the scene, and efforts to douse the flames are currently underway.

