Ghaziabad: District administration orders inquiry into Loni roof collapse incident

Ghaziabad district administration has ordered for an inquiry into collapse of the roof of an underconstruction factory building in Ghaziabad's Loni town that left two persons dead and 11 others injured on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has started a search operation at the accident site and clearing debris to search for anyone remaining buried under debris.

The Deputy Commandant NDRF Kunal said, "We got the information at 4.30 pm and reached here at 5.15 pm, and immediately started the search operation."

Officials ruled out few chances of anyone remaining buried under debris, and said that priliminary information revealed about the construction being done illegally.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Rural, Gaziabad Ravi Kumar, said, "A total of 11 people were rescued from the debris, in which two died and nine were left injured including the owner of the factory Madan Lal."

The two deceased have been identified as Sameer and Rajesh, and all other injured victims have been shifted to the GTB Hospital, Delhi.

"A team of NDRF along with a dog squad reached the spot and started the search and rescue operation. They also cleared the debris at the accident site. The preliminary information reveals that the construction was being done illegally" he added.

Terming it illegal construction, the Ghaziabad Police is also registering a case against the under-construction site owner under appropriate sections.

The ADM Ghaziabad, Ritu Suhas toldthat the DM has directed for an enquiry into the incident.

"Unfortunately two labourers were killed and nine were injured including the owner of the factory in the incident. The DM has directed to conduct an inquiry into the incident. Only after the inquiry, we can say who are responsible for the incident," she said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor