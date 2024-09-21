Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Furniture Market in Nabi Karim Area, 10 Fire Tenders at Spot (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a furniture market in Delhi's Nabi Karim area early morning on Saturday, September 21. A call regarding the fire at a shop in the furniture market was received at 3.20 am and ten fire tenders were rushed into service.

It took four hours to control the blaze, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) told news agency PTI. The officer said no one was injured in the incident but the furniture and other wooden articles were gutted in the fire.

Visual From the Spot

VIDEO | A fire broke out at a furniture market in Central Delhi's Nabi Karim area earlier today. More details are awaited.



He said the cause of the fire is the short circuit, adding that further investigation is underway.