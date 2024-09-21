Uttar Pradesh Bus Accident: 38 injured After Sleeper Bus Overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Kannauj (Watch Video)

At least 38 passengers were injured after a sleeper bus overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district under the Tivra police station area on Saturday, September 21. The accident took place on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway at around 12:15 am.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area Priyanka Vajpayee said, "A sleeper bus on its way to Delhi from Gonda, carrying 80 passengers, hit the divider and overturned."

Visuals From the Accident Site:

She said the injured have been admitted to the hospital, and three of them's conditions were critical.