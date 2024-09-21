Uttar Pradesh Bus Accident: 38 injured After Sleeper Bus Overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Kannauj (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 21, 2024 10:41 AM2024-09-21T10:41:14+5:302024-09-21T10:41:20+5:30
At least 38 passengers were injured after a sleeper bus overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj ...
At least 38 passengers were injured after a sleeper bus overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district under the Tivra police station area on Saturday, September 21. The accident took place on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway at around 12:15 am.
Circle Officer (CO) of the area Priyanka Vajpayee said, "A sleeper bus on its way to Delhi from Gonda, carrying 80 passengers, hit the divider and overturned."
Also Read | Dehradun Road Accident: One Dead, Another Injured After Being Hit by Truck at Raipur Chowk in Uttarakhand (Watch Video).
Visuals From the Accident Site:
कन्नौज में शुक्रवार रात लखनऊ आगरा एक्सप्रेसवे पर डिवाइडर से टकराकर डबल डेकर बस पलटी। बस में 110 यात्री सवार थे, 38 घायल हुए। सभी की हालत स्थिर। तिर्वा की CO #Kannauj#Accident@NBTLucknowpic.twitter.com/m6fY2J6shy— Praveen Mohta (@MohtaPraveenn) September 21, 2024
She said the injured have been admitted to the hospital, and three of them's conditions were critical.Open in app