Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Garment Shop in Seelampur Market (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a garments shop in the New Seelampur market of northeast Delhi on Tuesday. The blaze, which started around 1:12 p.m., engulfed two shops located on the ground and first floors of a building. Video shared by News Agency PTI from the incident site showed smoke coming from shops.

Watch the video here:

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a shop in Seelampur market of New Delhi. Efforts to douse the fire is underway. More details awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/oCTN49EtrI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2024

According to local media reports, eight fire tenders were dispatched to the scene following the report of the fire. The fire brigade contained the flames after approximately one hour of effort. No casualties have been reported, but significant damage was caused. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.