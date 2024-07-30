Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Garment Shop in Seelampur Market (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 30, 2024 05:02 PM2024-07-30T17:02:05+5:302024-07-30T17:03:23+5:30

A massive fire broke out at a garments shop in the New Seelampur market of northeast Delhi on Tuesday. ...

A massive fire broke out at a garments shop in the New Seelampur market of northeast Delhi on Tuesday. The blaze, which started around 1:12 p.m., engulfed two shops located on the ground and first floors of a building. Video shared by News Agency PTI from the incident site showed smoke coming from shops.

Watch the video here:

According to local media reports, eight fire tenders were dispatched to the scene following the report of the fire. The fire brigade contained the flames after approximately one hour of effort. No casualties have been reported, but significant damage was caused. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tags :Delhi FireSeelampurFire AccidentViral videoNational news