Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Thermocol Granule Manufacturing Factory in Vikas Nagar (Watch Video)

New Delhi (November 13, 2024): A massive fire broke out at a thermocol granule manufacturing factory in Vikas Nagar, located in the Vikas Puri area of Delhi, on Wednesday evening. Fire department officials responded promptly after receiving an alert at 7:50 PM. Five fire tenders were dispatched to the scene.

A video shared by news agency IANS shows the intense flames and heavy smoke billowing from the affected area.

Watch: A fire broke out at a thermocol granule manufacturing factory in Vikas Nagar, located in the Vikas Puri area of Delhi. Five fire department vehicles arrived at the scene pic.twitter.com/Q8KQqCJrmm — IANS (@ians_india) November 13, 2024

Amit Kumar, Fire Officer, said, "We received information about the fire at 7:50 PM. Immediately, we dispatched fire tenders, and within 20 minutes, we brought the fire under control."

No casualties have been reported, and further details are awaited.