Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Wazirpur Industrial Area Crockery Factory, 10 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

A massive fire broke out at a crockery manufacturing factory in the Wazirpur Industrial Area of North West Delhi on Saturday afternoon. The blaze, which erupted around 3:20 pm, triggered a swift response from the fire department, with ten fire tenders rushing to the scene. Firefighting operations are currently underway, while police officers from the Ashok Vihar police station are assisting with rescue efforts. Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the building as officials worked to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby industrial units in the densely packed area.

#WATCH | Delhi: Shrey, who is present at the spot, says, "There is a crockery factory on the first and second floors, and battery work is carried out on the ground floor. Therefore, it is not known whether the fire started because of this or for another reason. The cause of the… https://t.co/D3YhqFSoJFpic.twitter.com/CgrvghPzNP — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2025

Eyewitnesses described the situation as chaotic, with workers and locals rushing to safety. Shrey, who was present at the site, told ANI, “The factory has crockery manufacturing units on the first and second floors, and battery work is carried out on the ground floor. It’s uncertain whether the fire originated from this or another cause. The exact reason will be known only after the investigation. Currently, about seven to eight fire engines are here, and more are expected to arrive.”