Tulsi Vivah 2025: From Kheer to Malpua — Satvik Bhog Recipes You Can Prepare for the Divine Wedding

Tulsi Vivah marks the divine union of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Tulsi, considered one of the most sacred and auspicious occasions in Hinduism. Every year, this festival is celebrated on Dev Uthani Ekadashi — the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month. On this day, devotees perform rituals at home, ceremonially marrying Tulsi to the Shaligram form of Lord Vishnu. After the wedding rituals, devotees offer special bhog (pure vegetarian offerings) prepared with devotion and purity. It is believed that such offerings bring happiness, prosperity, and marital bliss to the household.

Significance of Offering Bhog on Tulsi Vivah

Offering bhog on Tulsi Vivah is considered highly auspicious as it symbolizes the divine nourishment of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Tulsi. According to tradition, offering satvik (pure and onion-garlic-free) food on this day ensures peace, harmony, and prosperity in one’s home. The ritual also reflects gratitude, devotion, and love towards the deities.

Traditional Dishes Offered as Bhog

On Tulsi Vivah, only satvik and sweet dishes are prepared. Common offerings include:

Kheer (sweet rice pudding)

Malpua or Pua (sweet pancakes)

Sooji or Besan Halwa

Chana Dal and Poori

Panchamrit (a sacred mixture of milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee)

Seasonal fruits

Traditional sweets like laddoos, pedas, and barfis

These items are offered to the deities as symbols of purity and devotion.

Here are some traditional bhog recipes perfect for Tulsi Vivah:

1. Kheer (Sweet Rice Pudding)

Significance: Kheer is one of Lord Vishnu’s most beloved dishes, symbolizing abundance and divine sweetness.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup basmati rice

1 litre full-cream milk

1/4 cup sugar or jaggery (optional for healthier version)

2 tbsp ghee

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

Chopped dry fruits (almonds, cashews, raisins)

A few saffron strands

Method:

Rinse rice and soak it for 15 minutes. Heat milk and ghee in a pan, then add rice. Cook on low flame until the rice turns soft and the milk thickens. Add sugar or jaggery, cardamom, saffron, and nuts. Stir gently and offer warm to the deities.

2. Malpua (Sweet Pancakes)

Significance: Malpua represents devotion and offering of one’s best to the divine couple.

Ingredients:

1 cup wheat flour

1/4 cup semolina (suji)

1/4 cup grated coconut (optional)

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup jaggery or sugar

Ghee for frying

Method:

Mix flour, semolina, and milk into a smooth batter. Add jaggery and let it rest for 15 minutes. Heat ghee in a pan and pour small rounds of batter. Fry till golden brown on both sides. Garnish with chopped nuts and offer warm with tulsi leaves.

3. Sooji Halwa (Semolina Dessert)

Significance: Halwa signifies warmth, devotion, and the sweetness of divine grace.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup semolina (suji)

2 tbsp ghee

1/4 cup sugar or jaggery

1 cup water

Cardamom powder and dry fruits

Method:

Roast semolina in ghee till golden and aromatic. In another pan, heat water with sugar/jaggery till it dissolves. Slowly add this to the roasted semolina, stirring constantly. Add cardamom and dry fruits; cook till halwa thickens.

4. Chana Dal and Poori

Significance: This wholesome combination is offered as a symbol of prosperity and strength.

Ingredients:

1 cup soaked chana dal

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

1/4 tsp turmeric

Salt (optional or minimal)

1 cup wheat flour for pooris

Ghee for frying

Method:

Pressure cook dal with turmeric until soft. Temper with cumin seeds in ghee. For pooris, knead wheat flour with water and roll into small circles. Fry in ghee till puffed and golden. Offer both together as a complete meal to Lord Vishnu and Tulsi.

5. Panchamrit (Holy Nectar)

Significance: Symbolizes purity, used for both abhishek (ritual bathing) and offering.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp milk

1 tbsp curd

1 tsp honey

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp ghee

A few tulsi leaves

Method:

Mix all ingredients in a silver or copper bowl. Stir gently in clockwise direction while chanting Vishnu mantras. Offer to the deities and distribute as prasadam.

6. Seasonal Fruits and Mithai

Significance: Fruits and sweets complete the divine meal, symbolizing gratitude for nature’s abundance.

Suggestions: Offer bananas, apples, pomegranates, or guavas along with traditional sweets like laddoos, pedas, or barfis made from milk and ghee.

Can Onion and Garlic Be Used in Food on This Day?

No, onion and garlic are strictly avoided on Tulsi Vivah. The day is entirely spiritual and holy, so only satvik meals — free from onion, garlic, and any form of tamasik ingredients — should be prepared and offered. Devotees maintain a sanctified atmosphere to ensure divine blessings.

Favourite Offerings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Tulsi

Lord Vishnu is especially fond of kheer, malpua, and tulsi leaves, while Goddess Tulsi loves jaggery (gur), halwa, and panchamrit. Offering these with faith and love is believed to yield divine grace and blessings for prosperity and happiness.

Important Ritual Tips While Offering Bhog

Prepare the bhog with complete devotion and cleanliness.

Always include tulsi leaves in the offering.

Avoid using excess salt; ideally, skip it entirely.

After offering, distribute the prasadam among all family members.

Tulsi Vivah thus represents not only a sacred wedding but also a celebration of faith, purity, and spiritual unity within families.