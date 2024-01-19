Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in DRDO Office Civil Lines Area - Video

A fire broke out in a DRDO office at Metcalfe House in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area on Friday afternoon, January 19, according to a PTI report. No injuries were reported in the incident.

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the DRDO Metcalfe House building. No injuries reported so far. The fire has been doused by a total of 18 fire tenders. Cooling operations underway.



(Source: Delhi Fire Service) https://t.co/9zjVqkCIHbpic.twitter.com/k8ButVYWxe — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

A call was received at 12:12 pm about the fire in the building of DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) in Civil Lines. All the employees evacuated the building as soon as the fire broke out in a meeting hall on the sixth floor, as per Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials, who spoke to news agency PTI. A total of 12 fire tenders were dispatched to the spot, and the blaze was extinguished by 1 PM, they added. Further details are awaited.

VIDEO | A major fire broke out at the DRDO building in Delhi earlier today. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gTJHnCnhWN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 19, 2024

Yesterday, on January 18, six people were charred to death, and one was injured in a fire that broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Delhi's Pitampura. Seven people were rescued with the help of local police and rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. Six of them, including four women, were declared dead at the hospital.

