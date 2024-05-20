Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Garment Showroom in Durgapuri (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in a garment showroom in northeast Delhi's Durgapuri area in Jyoti Nagar on Monday morning, May 20.

A call about the fire was received at 6 am and 20 fire tenders were pressed into service. A rescue operation is underway. No reports of any casualties have been received so far, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said to news agency ANI.

Visuals From the Fire Site:

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire broke out in a garment showroom at Durgapuri Extension, Jyoti Nagar. 10 fire tenders at the spot. Firefighting operations underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/iICHglS1Eu — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

"Information on fire was received at 6.05 am. We sent adequate number of vehicles at that time...The number of fire tenders was then increased...Work is underway, we have made an entry inside. Search operation is underway," AK Jaiswal, Divisional Fire Officer.

It is a three-storey building. While shops are located on the ground floor, the upper floors were used for residential purposes, he said.