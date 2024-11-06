Delhi Firing: Unknown Miscreants Fire 4 Rounds at Workshop in Chawla Area of Dwarka

New Delhi (November 6, 2024): A firing incident occurred at a workshop in the Chawla area of Dwarka district on Monday afternoon. According to the Delhi Police, unknown miscreants fired four rounds at a parked car in a motor workshop located at Durga Park, Dinpur, Najafgarh.

The police received a PCR call about the incident at around 4:14 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, investigators found that three men on a motorcycle had arrived at the workshop. While one man remained on the bike outside, the other two entered the workshop and fired five rounds at the parked car, hitting it.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The police are examining CCTV footage from the area as part of their investigation. Further details are awaited.

The case is under investigation by the Dwarka District Police.