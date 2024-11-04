Delhi Firing Incident: Miscreants Open Fire at Property Dealer's Office in Alipur (Watch Video)

Delhi (November 4, 2024): Several rounds of bullets were fired at a property dealer's office in the Alipur area of outer-north Delhi. According to reports, three men on motorcycles opened fire at the office and then fled the scene.

VIDEO | Gunfire reported in Delhi's Alipur area; motorcycle-borne assailants targeted a property dealer's office. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/SdiBxBXYFp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 4, 2024

Police responded quickly and have initiated an investigation into the incident. Authorities are currently assessing the situation and gathering evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.