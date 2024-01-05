Delhi Fog Alert: Several Trains, Flights Delayed Due to Low Visibility, Check Full List Here

Delhi, the capital city, finds itself in the grip of dense fog, causing significant disruptions in transportation systems. The Indian Railways has reported delays in over 22 trains destined for Delhi from various corners of the country, attributing the setbacks to foggy conditions prevailing in the northern region.

In an official statement, the Indian Railways acknowledged the challenges, stating, "22 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to various reasons including fog conditions in the northern region." This follows a similar trend observed on Thursday when low visibility in Delhi disrupted the movement of 26 trains bound for the capital.

Flight operations have also taken a hit, with IndiGo confirming the impact on routes to and from Jaipur, Patna, and Amritsar due to adverse weather conditions. Passengers are advised to stay updated on their flight statuses and make necessary adjustments to their travel plans.

Friday marked a significant drop in temperatures for Delhi, recording the lowest in the past two years. Safdarjung, a key weather monitoring center, reported a maximum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius—seven degrees below the seasonal average.

The list of affected train services includes prominent routes connecting major cities. Notable among them are Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani, Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani, Rajendranagar-New Delhi Rajdhani, and others.

The chilly conditions are not limited to Delhi alone; the northern and northeastern parts of the country are grappling with dense fog, leading to disruptions in routine life. Srinagar witnessed a further drop in temperature, resulting in a thin sheet of ice forming on Dal Lake. Cities like Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh are also facing challenging cold-wave conditions.

Jaipur, in the state of Rajasthan, experienced reduced visibility in the Bhankrota area, adding to the transportation woes. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi can expect a maximum temperature of around 15 degrees Celsius, with a gradual decrease in fog conditions anticipated over the next two days. However, the IMD cautions that the cold wave is likely to persist in Delhi and the National Capital Region for the next 2-3 days.

Visibility levels recorded across various cities indicate the severity of the situation. Some areas reported near-zero visibility, posing challenges for commuters. Travelers are advised to exercise caution, stay informed about travel advisories, and plan their journeys accordingly.

As the city grapples with these challenging weather conditions, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely. Regular updates on transportation services and weather conditions are being communicated to the public. Residents are urged to take necessary precautions, stay warm, and remain vigilant during this spell of inclement weather.