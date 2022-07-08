Delhi: Four held for daylight robbery at Muthoot Fincorp

New Delhi, July 8 Four persons have been arrested by the Delhi Police for their alleged involvement in a sensational broad daylight robbery at a branch of Muthoot Fincorp in the national capital, an official said on Friday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Amir a.k.a. Tyagi, Talib, Sirajuddin a.k.a. Siraj and Tripesh Kumar a.k.a Parvesh.

The incident took place on July 5 when at around 10.30 a.m., four armed robbers entered the branch of Muthoot Fincorp, here in Vikas Marg, and robbed Rs 56,000 at gunpoint.

"The accused also tried to rob the gold articles lying in the strong room of the Muthoot Fincorp, as they had snatched the keys of the vault from the staff, but the branch manager showing degree of alertness pressed the security remote, which was kept in his pocket," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said.

Thereafter, the security alarm installed got activated and started ringing loudly and the accused fled the spot. During the incident, the robbers also hit two staff of the branch with the butt of the pistols to pressurise them to open the gold vault.

The value of the gold inside the vault was around Rs 3.7 crore.

Accordingly, the police registered a case at the Preet Vihar police station.

On July 7, the police received a tip off that two active criminals Amir and Talib who were involved in the robbery, two days ago, would be coming near AIIMS via Barapulla.

Subsequently, a trap was laid at Barapullah loop, towards AIIMS near Gurudwara Bala Sahib, Kilokari, Delhi and at about 7.40 p.m., two suspects, who were riding a TVS Apache motorcycle were intercepted by the raiding team.

The suspects tried to escape the spot, but were apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused confessed their involvement in Muthoot Fincorp robbery and based on their revelation, the mastermind of the crime, Sirajuddin, and Tripesh Kumar were also nabbed.

