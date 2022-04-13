Delhi gets respite from heat wave, mercury dips

New Delhi, April 13 The temperature in the national capital dropped on Tuesday, giving some respite to the residents from the scorching heat, but this relief is likely to be short-lived.

On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperature in Delhi (Safdarjung) hovered between 39.5 and 22.5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature at other areas was Ayanagar with 40.2 degrees, Lodhi Road 39.6, Palam 39.4, Ridge at 40.2, Jafarpur 39.6, Mungeshpur 39.9, Najafgarh 40.8, Pitampura 40.4, and Salwan Public School, Mayur Vihar 38.1 degree Celsius.

The people of Delhi were, from the past couple of days, reeling under heatwave conditions with maximum temperature hovering between 40-43.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department forecast, the fall in maximum temperatures is very likely over most parts of northwest India by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next 2 days and will rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter. The reason for the mercury drop is a fresh Western Disturbance under whose influence light to moderate rainfall is likely over Western Himalayan region till April 16 with maximum intensity on April 13-14.

