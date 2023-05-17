Delhi: Girl hangs self, family accuses man of sending incriminating photos; probe on

New Delhi [India], May 17 : A girl killed herself allegedly by hanging in Delhi, after which the family members have accused a boy of sending incriminating messages and photos compelling her to take the step.

On May 16, a PCR call was received at the New Ashok Nagar police station where it was alleged that a girl has killed herself by hanging in D-Block, New Ashok Nagar.

A police team reached the spot and started investigating. During the inspection, a girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan through her dupatta in her rented room. The room was locked from inside but no suicide note was found.

A crime team with forensic experts reached the spot and the body was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem.

As per the police, the deceased was 19 years old. She had studied upto 12th standard and was working in a company in Sector-2 Noida. She was living with her roommate.

The family members of the deceased have alleged that one person named Amit Tyagi had sent some incriminating messages and photos of the girl along with him, after which the deceased girl got disturbed and died by suicide.

The police have registered a case under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started investigating the matter.

