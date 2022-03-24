Delhi government extends validity of expired learner's licence till May 31

Those with Learner Licence whose validity is going to expire by March 31 has been extended upto May 31, said the Delhi government on Thursday.

In a tweet today, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot wrote, "Those with Learner License whose validity is going to expire by 31.03.2022 has been extended for a period of 2 months ie upto 31.05.2022. Pls, note that this is the last and final opportunity."

The order copy of the Delhi government informed that the Driving Skill Test and new appointments of the Driving Skill test were suspended during the COVID-19 period in order to contain the COVID-19 in pursuance of DDMA orders.

Earlier, in a step that is expected to encourage more women to get at the wheel of public transport buses, the Delhi government has relaxed permit conditions that mandate having a heavy motor vehicle (HMV) driving licence for a minimum of three years.

