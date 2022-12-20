Delhi govt launches campaign against open burning to curb pollution

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a special campaign against open burning to curb pollution in the national capital.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai directed department officials to run 'Anti Open Burning Special Campaign' for the next 10 days in view of increasing pollution in Delhi.

For this campaign, 611 teams of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Revenue, Irrigation and Flood Control Department and other departments will take action on the ground.

The Environment Minister appealed to all the agencies and Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) of Delhi to provide heaters to the employees and guards on night duty.

In a statement, Gopal Rai said, "These 611 teams will work together day and night. Teams will patrol continuously even at night to control incidents of garbage burning. Staying at ground zero, all the teams will ensure that there is no open burning anywhere in Delhi and if incidents of burning are found, action will be taken by the teams against the concerned people."

He also said that "Special responsibility has been given to DPCC, MCD, Revenue and Irrigation and Flood Control Department for this campaign. The Delhi Government has succeeded in reducing pollution with the cooperation of the people and the government is running several campaigns to reduce pollution."

Gopal Rai appealed to all the agencies and RWAs of Delhi to provide heaters to the employees and guards on night duty so that they do not do open burning. He also appeals to all the residents to register a complaint on the 'Green Delhi' application in case of any incident of open burning so that the incident of open burning reaches the department in the least possible time and the department can take action against them.

According to SAFAR, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in National Capital on Tuesday morning was 378, which is in the 'very poor' category.

On Monday, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 410. In view of this sudden spike in the overall AQI of Delhi, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held an emergency meeting on Monday.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said that the Commission also appeals to the citizens of NCR to cooperate in implementing GRAP and Citizens are advised to use public transport and minimize the use of personal vehicles. Regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in their automobiles. Avoid dust-generating construction activities.

( With inputs from ANI )

