Delhi govt postpones odd-even rule for now, to reevaluate after Diwali based on air quality

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Friday that the odd-even car scheme, scheduled for implementation on November 13, will be deferred due to improved air quality following light rains.

During a press conference, Rai stated that the Air Quality Index (AQI), previously exceeding 450, has now dropped to around 300. The decision to implement the odd-even car rationing scheme will be reassessed after Diwali, with the plan involving vehicles operating on alternate days depending on whether the last digit of their registration number is odd or even.

During today's Supreme Court hearing on the annual air quality crisis, reference was made to a report indicating that the odd-even scheme leads to a 13% reduction in vehicular pollution. Additionally, the court was informed about a decrease in the number of kilometers traveled, estimated at 37.8 lakh per day when the scheme is implemented.

Total vehicular pollution is 17 per cent. Of this you are saying there is a decline of 13 per cent? the court asked, before shrugging its shoulder and saying, We are only flagging it. You take a call you want to do it, then you can. Can't then say pollution because Supreme Court passed an order.

