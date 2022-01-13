Delhi govt to launch 100 airconditioned CNG buses tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch 100 new air-conditioned buses with technologically improved facilities on Friday at Rajghat Cluster Bus Depot.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot informed that these buses will be equipped with "state-of-the-art" facilities including CCTV cameras, panic buttons, Global Positioning System (GPC), Live video streaming in case of emergency, fire detection and suppression system.

These are 12 meter low floor AC buses and are fully BS VI compliant. Another one of its feature include bus kneeling with ramp for differently abled.

"Greetings to Delhiites! Another important step of the Delhi government towards strengthening the public transport service. Tomorrow on January 14, 2022 at 12 noon. CM Arvind Kejriwal will launch 100 AC CNG buses equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like CCTV, panic buttons, GPS etc. from Rajghat depot," the minister tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor