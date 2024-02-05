Delhi Govt to Offer Free Bus Travel for Transgender Community

The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, announced on Monday that individuals belonging to the third gender will be provided with free travel in DTC and cluster buses. Kejriwal stated that a proposal for this initiative would soon be presented to the Cabinet and subsequently implemented.

"I am glad to share that the Delhi government has taken a big decision for the transgender community. People belonging to the transgender community will be able to travel without any cost. A proposal will be brought in the cabinet meeting. Once the cabinet approves it, the decision will be implemented," In a video message released on X (formerly Twitter) Kejriwal announced.

To avail themselves of this benefit, individuals interested in the scheme will be required to furnish certificates issued by the revenue department, the senior official added. Last year, in April, the Delhi High Court directed the city government to decide on recognizing the transgender community as the third gender in bus tickets issued by the DTC.

The 2011 Census recorded the transgender community's population in Delhi at 4,213. It's worth noting that the Delhi government has been offering free bus rides to women since October 2019.

The Delhi government's women and child development department has already approved various measures for the welfare of transgender people, including the addition of a "third gender" category in job application forms and the establishment of monitoring cells to protect them from abuse. These measures were implemented following an advisory by the National Human Rights Commission to ensure the well-being of this community.